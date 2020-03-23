Federal public defender accuses US Attorney’s Office of having a ‘cavalier’ attitude

A letter to the District Court Chief Judge asks to ban U.S. Attorney General Shawn Anderson and his staff from entering the federal court for refusing to self-quarantine and continuing “business as usual.”

“He is wrong,” stated Federal Public Defender John Gorman who says he is just looking out for the health and safety of federal court staff, attorneys, and the clients he represents.

The letter penned by Gorman expresses his disappointment in the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s “cavalier” attitude.

Gorman told Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, he wasn’t “totally” surprised learning that U.S. Attorney Shawn Anderson refused lawful territorial orders to be self-quarantined after reportedly vacationing in Thailand.

“He has willfully broken the quarantine and potentially infected that entire office. The U.S. Attorney foolishly believes that reasonable and responsible public safety laws and regulations do not apply to him or his staff. He is wrong. If anything, as the highest-ranking federal law enforcement official on Guam, he should know that he is not above the law.”

He calls Anderson’s actions “dangerous and irresponsible.” Anderson refused to sign a voluntary home self-quarantine contract after disclosing he has no COVID-19 symptoms and that he needed to work from his office.

“Until and unless they go through the recommended quarantine period, this is the only reasonable solution to protect all of us,” stated Gorman.

“I have not had personal contact with our staff. I am also now set up to telework, which I will do for the next two weeks. I will only go to the office if necessary. Again, I did not travel to a CDC high-risk country and do not have symptoms of COVID-19,” stated Anderson in a release.

Gorman’s letter comes just a day after Anderson defended his actions against Governor Lou Leon Guerrero who wrote a letter to the head of the Department of Justice asking for Anderson’s removal from office, calling his actions unacceptable behavior.

“Let me be clear. I did not bend to his title when I asked my public health nurses and customs officers to let Mr. Anderson through. I did so to protect Mr. Anderson from the dangers he would face being imprisoned alongside those that his office caused to be detained,” wrote the Governor.

It appears as though Anderson thought everything was sorted out when he left the airport, claiming that the Governor agreed for him to not self-quarantine and work at his office, further stating that Attorney General William Barr has exempted federal employees from travel restrictions and allowed to travel and commute to perform law enforcement and other functions.

The Chief Judge has granted in part Gorman’s request, prohibiting Anderson from entering the District Court. His staff, however, have not been barred as each decision is on a case-by-case basis.

