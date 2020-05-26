JIC #144: One probable COVID-19 case reported by DLS

One new probable case of COVID-19 has been reported by Diagnostic Laboratory Services to the Department of Public Health.

DLS conducted a serology test, according to Joint Information Center release #144.

Cases that test positive only through serology testing are classified as probable cases because they only detect the presence of antibodies from a past infection.

A polymerase chain reaction test detects the coronavirus itself and indicates a current infection.

A case investigation will be conducted to determine whether there are any epidemiologic links to known COVID-19 cases.

To date, there have been 167 cases confirmed through COVID-19 testing provided with 5

deaths and 139 released from isolation.

COVID-19 test results are reported from multiple labs at varying times of the day.

Cumulative test results will be provided this evening once all tests from today are finalized.

As this is an evolving situation, information is subject to change with little to no notice.

For updated information on COVID-19 cases on Guam, visit the COVID-19 Dashboard and

Situation Report at http://dphss.guam.gov/covid-19/.